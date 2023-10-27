DENVER (KDVR) — There is always something to do, especially during the spookiest time of the year.

Denver’s weather is looking slightly frightful, which is on par for the holiday. You might want to wear a long sleeve under your costume, the temperatures could get as low as 20 degrees overnight.

The weekend starts with some light snow on Saturday and continues into Sunday. Nevertheless, it’s still Halloween weekend and there are plenty of things to do.

FOX31 picked out some of the top events this weekend.

Events: Oct. 27 – Oct. 29

Get in the holiday spirit by watching “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Except at Boettcher Concert Hall, it’s with a live symphony in the background. The big screen comes with dialogue, singing and effects from with the Colorado Symphony.

Walk through the interactive experience with (or without) a drink in hand. You’ll see the haunted forest, phobia room, cursed graveyard and of course, a library of all things odd. The event has a live DJ and tarot card readings.

Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival – Oct. 28

The tradition honors Emma Crawford by racing coffins down the street. The history dates back to 1889 when a beloved community member asked to be buried on the Red Mountain, only to have her casket roll down the mountain after a harsh winter.

See if you survive the zombie bar crawl in Lower Downton. Come in costume, and you’ll be greeted with a zombie survival kit which consists of drink vouchers and a map of the more than 10 bars participating.

Boos and Brews Halloween 5K – Oct. 28

This untimed, fun race will take place at Number 38. It’s an open course so the roads won’t be closed, but you will get a free beer at the end of it.

Taylor Swift might be in town this weekend. Plus, the Chiefs will be in Denver too. Watch the Broncos compete against the Chiefs at Empower Field. Tickets are as low as $80, which is a steal if you’re hoping to see Swift live.

Coloween – Oct. 28

This adult party works with Burning Man artists and festival stage designers to create the ultimate experience inside the Stockyards Event Center. Check out the three dance floors, more than 20 interactive art installations, Burning Man art car and performers.

Guns N’ Roses is performing at the Ball Arena on Friday. Tickets are still available and are for sale for as little as $25.

The party starts at 1 p.m. with kids trick-or-treating and a block party. At 6 p.m., it turns into an adult party with live music and tarot card readings.

The Burton Bar – through Oct. 29

This is the last weekend the popup bar, inspired by filmmaker Tim Burton, is open. Every inch of it is dazzled with odd furniture, paintings and themed drinks.

Don’t let this weekend go to waste. Don’t eat too much candy and be safe this holiday weekend.