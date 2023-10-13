DENVER (KDVR) — It’s an extra spooky October weekend. This Friday falls on the infamous Oct. 13. Lucky for you, there’s still plenty to do, especially this Friday. Look out for flash sales, cheap tattoos and fall-related fun.

Here’s what you can do this weekend:

Friday, Oct. 13:

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Horrid Spirits is celebrating Friday the 13th with flash tattoos, hair tinsel, tooth gems and free beer. The tattoos are cash only and it’s first come first serve.

Lots of places have flash tattoo sales, but this one is one of the cheapest where it’s only $13 to get a permanent tattoo. There are over 300 designs to choose from and you can also get a $13 piercing when you’re there.

Saturday, Oct. 14:

Hang out with goats while you watch “Ghostbusters.” Bring a lawn chair or a blanket. The goats will be provided.

From around 9 a.m. to noon you can watch the solar eclipse. The maximum coverage will be at about 10:36 a.m. Make sure you have glasses that are certified to the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard to protect your eyes.

Three Dog Bakery is hosting a dog costume contest and will be handing out dog and human treats during the event.

Sunday, Oct. 15:

The Nuggets picked back up on the court for their preseason this week. Watch their second game of the fall and check out how they’re looking ahead of the regular season, which starts later this month.

All weekend:

While this is a bit of a drive, it’s worth it. There’s a cat show in Estes Park with vendors, interactive contests, raffles and exotic breeds of cats.

Denver’s forecast is looking chillier than last weekend. There’s a frost advisory on Saturday morning and snow falling in the mountains. Check the forecast before you leave for the day and bring a jacket.