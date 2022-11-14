Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a fire station was hit with bullets on Sunday.

DPD said numerous shots were fired near Denver Fire Station #2 near East 53rd Avenue and North Memphis Street around 11:21 p.m.

The fire station was occupied at the time, and it was hit by bullets. No injuries were reported.

A Denver police officer was also in a marked police vehicle near the station at the time the shots were fired.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.