The Oak Fire in Jefferson County is 50% contained as of Dec. 28, 2021 (credit: West Metro Fire)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Oak Fire that police suspect was human-caused is 50% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters are working in steep terrain to extend a fire line around the perimeter and continue to mop up, according to West Metro Fire. Part of extending the fire line includes cutting through thick oak brush on steep, rocky slopes.

Credit: West Metro Fire

Credit: West Metro Fire

Credit: West Metro Fire

Officials said people should expect to see smoke from small hotspots.