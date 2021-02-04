Oak Creek gun violence leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded

OAK CREEK, Colo. (KDVR) – Two people are dead after a series of shootings in Oak Creek on Wednesday afternoon.

The first shooting was reported at 3:37 p.m. at 218 East Highland St. Officers responded and found one shooting victim who was seriously injured.

Four minutes later, a call came in for shots fired nearby at 201 Wild Hogg Drive, unit # 37.

Police say the suspected gunman, 46-year-old Steven Patrick Padilla Jr., fired multiple shots outside the home, then entered the home firing more shots. A man in the home tried to stop Padilla, but he was shot and killed, according to police.

A woman was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another man in the home shot and killed Padilla, police say.

The Oak Creek Police Department, the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations are looking into the shootings to see how they are connected beyond Padilla’s involvement as the suspected shooter.