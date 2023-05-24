DENVER (KDVR) — A 40-year-old woman in New York was arrested and charged for allegedly making threatening phone calls to LGBTQ businesses, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Wednesday.

Sharon Robinson is accused of calling numerous businesses in Denver and Glendale weeks after the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

“The defendant made various threatening comments in each of the calls, including threats to ‘shoot your bar up’ and ‘you’re gonna be shot up like Club Q,’ the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado’s release said.

The DA’s office said the threats also included anti-LGBTQ slurs and that she targeted the businesses.

“The Grand Jury made a special finding that the defendant intentionally selected her victims because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation,” the release said.

The FBI, Denver Police Department and Glendale Police Department are investigating the case.

Robinson was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York.