DENVER (KDVR) — Strong winds in the foothills and in the Front Range mountains could bring reduced visibility and snow-covered roads in areas on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas were under a high wind warning until 5 p.m. Sunday. Winds between 35 and 45 mph were expected, as well as gusts of up to 80 mph.

This caused the Colorado Department of Transportation to urge anyone driving in either direction of Interstate 70 between exit 221 and 244 and U.S. Route 6 from mile point 225 to mile point 244 to be especially careful of the winds.

Some areas had already seen strong gusts as of 8:30 a.m., including Coal Creek Canyon, which saw a wind gust of 88 mph.

Berthoud Pass also saw a wind gust of 74 mph early in the morning, according to NWS data.