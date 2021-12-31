NWS data: Winds of 110-115 mph fueled devastating wildfire

Smoke from a wildfire rises in the background, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. All 13,000 residents of the northern Colorado town were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wildfire driven by strong winds. (AP Photo/David Zelio)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A wind gust topped at 115 mph in Arvada Thursday afternoon, and the wind that drove a fiercely spreading wildfire in Superior and Louisville kicked up from the southwest at Rocky Flats at 110 mph at one point.

To compare, a category 2 hurricane is measured at wind speeds of between 96 and 110 mph.

The National Weather Service released its Summary of High Wind Reports for Dec. 30, 2021, on Friday. Here were the highest wind gusts in Boulder and Jefferson counties:

Boulder County

108 mph – 3 miles SSW of Boulder (2:25 p.m.)

102 mph – 1 mile northeast of Crisman (11:20 a.m.)

90 mph – 3 miles northwest of Marshall (1:25 p.m.)

75 mph – Boulder (2:15 p.m.)

Jefferson County

115 mph – Arvada (12:06 p.m.)

110 mph – Rocky Flats at Highway 93 and 72 (11:23 a.m.)

103 mph – 2.8 miles northeast of White Ranch open space (1:26 p.m.)

98 mph – 2 miles northwest of Rocky Flats (11:55 a.m.)