BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Part of the Northwest Parkway has been closed due to a crash involving several vehicles and a semitruck Friday afternoon, the Broomfield Police said.

Both directions of the toll road are closed from US 287 to 96th Street, police said. The semitruck is on its side and there is gravel on the road.

Photo credit: Broomfield Police

At least three people were injured and transported to local hospitals but their conditions are unknown, police said.

Police said to avoid the area as traffic is being diverted and backups are likely. No estimated time has been given for the area to be reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are received.