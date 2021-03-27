Nurses surprise Denver cancer patient for her 44th wedding anniversary

DENVER (KDVR) — A blood cancer patient at a Denver hospital received a special surprise on her 44th wedding anniversary.

Margaret Kircher is battling acute myeloid leukemia and has received a bone marrow transplant. She hadn’t been able to see her husband for more than 70 days.

But this week, nurses and doctors at the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center surprised her with a visit from her husband, a cake and sparkling cider.

“All the nurses, all the staff – they’re wonderful and comforting, cheering me on all the time,” Kircher said. “The doctors have been so amazing. They’ve been my cheerleaders. So kind.

“This is more than I would ever expect,” she continued. “I’m just grateful. I’m grateful to have so many people in my life who are rooting for me.”