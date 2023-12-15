DENVER (KDVR) — Littleton Public Schools will be a little safer, thanks to a generous donation of nine SaveStation AEDs from AdventHealth Littleton Foundation.

These AEDs, or automated external defibrillators, will all be installed outside of Littleton Public School buildings. The first was installed near the athletic fields of Euclid Middle School, and it’s all thanks to one nurse’s mission.

Kara Baker, a cardiology nurse, lost her father, Ed Walsh, to a sudden cardiac arrest in 2018 while he was watching his granddaughter play soccer outside an elementary school. The school was equipped with an AED, but the device was locked into the school where no one could reach it.

Since her father’s death, Baker is on a mission to install AEDs outside schools.

A ribbon cutting was held for the first AED outside the Euclid Middle School on Friday.

According to AdventHealth, placing AEDs outdoors can significantly increase the chance of survival by making the devices accessible 24/7. For every minute defibrillation is delayed, the chance of survival decreases by 10%, the organization shared.

Studies show that the immediate use of an AED combined with CPR can increase the likelihood of survival by 75% or more, according to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.