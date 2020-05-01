Nurse’s car stolen out of Lakewood care center parking lot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A thief targeted a local nurse while she was at work, caring for our community’s most vulnerable people.

Now, her loved ones are asking FOX31 Problem Solvers for help.

Deana McGinnis’ car, a 2015 dark grey-blue KIA Forte, was stolen out of a skilled care center parking lot Thursday. The facility is located on Mississippi Avenue in Lakewood.

McGinnis believes someone stole her car between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday while she was inside working.

“We all stood and looked at the empty spot, it’s just really unbelievable,” McGinnis said, adding, “It has been a very rough time. We’re working very long hours protecting our elderly and frail residents here, keeping COVID out of our building.”

McGinnis locked her car when she walked into work at 8 a.m. Thursday. She couldn’t go out for lunch because she was too busy caring for her patients.

“We are trying to be their family for them,” McGinnis said. “It’s loneliness and depression because their family members can’t come in right now.”

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating this theft. They are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of this car or the person who stole it to call in.

“It’s so disappointing that this is what somebody has to do for I don’t know what reason,” McGinnis said.