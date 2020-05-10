Nurse’s car found after it was stolen out of Lakewood care center parking lot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A local nurse’s car was found at a pawn shop on Colfax and Sheridan after it was stolen out of a skilled care center parking lot in Lakewood on April 30.

The nurse, Deana McGinnis, says her 2015 dark grey-blue KIA Forte was stolen while she was inside the facility working that day.

“We all stood and looked at the empty spot, it’s just really unbelievable,” McGinnis said, adding, “It has been a very rough time. We’re working very long hours protecting our elderly and frail residents here, keeping COVID out of our building.”

Now, McGinnis is happy to report that her car has been returned and the suspect who took her vehicle has been arrested.

McGinnis also said that the car is in decent shape, but has scratches on the outside. She also noted it was filthy on the inside.

It is unknown how authorities were able to locate the vehicle, but McGinnis says she is just happy to have it back.