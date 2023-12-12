DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple nurses at Children’s Hospital Colorado say an employee program that guaranteed tuition for advanced medical degrees was pulled.

FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with the nurses on Tuesday. They want to remain anonymous.

“It was basically 100% guaranteed coverage of your tuition if you picked a program listed in their catalog, which a lot of us did,” said one nurse pursuing a degree through the employee program, called Guild.

This nurse said they were never told when they applied for the program back in 2022 that there would ever be an end date. But last week, multiple nurses said they received an email saying the tuition would be pulled come 2024.

“They sent out an email to those just in school, not the general staff, saying they would be cutting the program funding starting Jan. 1, 2024,” one nurse said.

Nurses face debt or dropping out

She said nurses are pursuing graduate school and master’s degrees. She said the tuition benefit when she started back in 2022 was the main reason she went with this program and started working at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The worry is that come Jan. 1, many of the people who have already put years into this program will have to drop out because they can’t afford it.

“This forces us to go into debt, so we take out school loans to keep going if we choose to or drop out of our programs,” one nurse said.

The nurses also said the other worry is it’s too late to try and apply for loans for classes that are right around the corner. This nurse said her tuition each year is $35,000, but the program will now cap all those involved at a tuition of $5,250 annually.

“Our terms for every 10 weeks is $5,000 each,” one nurse said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to Children’s Hospital Colorado for comment. They sent back the following: “Letting you know we’ve received your inquiry and will be in touch as soon as possible.”

The nurses said they have tried to reach out to people higher up at the hospital and haven’t heard back. They want the program to grandfather in those who already have years under their belts in pursuing their education.

“It’s all about integrity. It makes us feel like we are disposable,” one nurse said. “That we’re not appreciated, and sends a clear message that what happens to us is not considered.”