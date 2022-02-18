Nurse involved in deadly breast augmentation turns himself in

Rex Meeker, a nurse, is charged with manslaughter related to the death of Emalynn Nguyen. (Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A nurse involved in the death of a 19-year-old after a breast augmentation surgery turned himself into police on Friday.

Nurse anesthetist Rex Meeker was booked and released on a charge of manslaughter of Emmalyn Nguyen, which is a class 4 felony. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office did not provide the bond amount Meeker was released on.

Documents said that Meeker is charged with manslaughter for “recklessly causing the death of Nguyen from similar allegations plus, failing to properly observe her after administering anesthesia and failing to recognize she was not breathing for 15 minutes.”

Wednesday, Dr. Geoffrey Kim surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued on charges of first-degree aggravated assault and criminally negligent homicide in Nguyen’s death.

Nguyen was just 18 when she went into a coma after a breast enhancement surgery in August 2019. It was supposed to be a basic outpatient procedure, and the allegation was that she was given too much anesthesia by Meeker, who had already been accused of accidentally killing a previous patient under similar circumstances.

Nguyen fell into a coma after the surgery and died in a nursing home in October 2020, 14 months later.

Kim and Meeker were ordered to pay $1 million each to Nguyen’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit settlement.