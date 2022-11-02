GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — A nurse working for a hospital in Grand Junction has been arrested on charges of sexual assault against unconscious patients who were in his care at the medical center.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, 61-year-old Christopher Lambros was taken into custody on Oct. 25 on three charges of sexual assault.

Initially, officers with the GJPD were called to St. Mary’s Hospital on July 9. The affidavit from GJPD said officers were called on reports of potential misconduct that occurred at the hospital. According to the caller, an employee saw Lambros taking photos of a patient’s genitals.

The employee told officers that she had gone into the intensive care unit room to check on a patient. When she entered the room, she noticed the lights were off and a curtain was drawn. The employee pulled back the curtain and found the patient unconscious with her gown pulled down. The employee told officers that she saw Lambros with his head on the patient’s stomach in a position as if he was taking a selfie picture.

According to the affidavit, once Lambros noticed the other employee had entered the room, he dropped the phone and re-covered the unconscious patient.

Officer Alcon with the GJPD went to Lambros’ house to ask him about the incident.

“He said he was giving the patient an injection for blood clots, which is administered in the stomach area, which was why the patient was uncovered,” said Alcon in the affidavit.

Lambros told Alcon he did not take any pictures and could not explain why the employee would say he had taken photos. Lambros did tell officers that he and the other employee had petty workplace issues, according to the affidavit.

Alcon found probable cause and seized Lambros’ phone. A digital forensic analysis was done on the phone and investigators found photos and videos of Lambros posing with a number of unconscious victims and participating in lewd acts.

According to the affidavit, one video obtained by investigators showed Lambros participating in a lewd act with a patient and whispering “don’t ever get rid of these videos” and “you need to keep them forever… this is your Dexter collection.”

According to GJPD, there are a minimum of three victims, and the department is working with the hospital to identify them.