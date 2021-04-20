Number of people getting vaccinated is going up, but so is number of hospitalizations

Denver (KDVR) — According to the CDC, half of all adults in the United States have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Yet, some areas are still seeing an increase in the number of hospitalizations.

“Even though a large population has been immunized, all those people who still haven’t, those people are now still at risk and with people then getting out more and having some COVID pandemic fatigue, there may be less social distancing, maybe less mask wearing,” said Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer at Centura Health.

Grenardo says the average age of people testing positive is trending younger as many have not been vaccinated yet.

“It’s driven by those populations not getting the vaccine, as well as the variants that we have in Colorado that are infecting that population,” Grenardo said.

Centura Health is now joining a nationwide campaign to tackle vaccine hesitancy. It’s called “Get The Vaccine to Save Lives,” and it’s designed to reassure the public that vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary if the country is ever going to achieve herd immunity.

“My hope is that soon we will get there, but it remains to be seen,” Grenardo said.