Colorado Parks and Wildlife successfully relocated a mountain lion that was suspected of grabbing a dog. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

DENVER (KDVR) — A mountain lion that was suspected of grabbing a dog at a Pagosa Springs park was safely relocated far away from the southwestern Colorado town.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they have encountered this lion on multiple occasions causing a nuisance in areas across Pagosa Springs.

Most recently, the mountain lion was suspected of grabbing a dog at Yamaguchi Park along the San Juan River. Thankfully, CPW said the dog survived.

On Friday, rangers found the lion under a porch at a neighboring home. The rangers used a dart gun to tranquilize the animal and give it a health assessment.

From there, the mountain lion was tagged, loaded into a trap, and given a drug to reverse the tranquilizer.

The big cat was taken far away from Pagosa Springs and released back into a national forest, according to CPW. Video from rangers shows the lion running off into its new home.

“We sincerely hope we never encounter this lion again and it lives a good life far far from people,” said CPW on Twitter.

Why was the mountain lion relocated?

Even though CPW said rangers had encountered the lion multiple times for different incidents, the mountain lion was relocated instead of euthanized.

According to CPW, mountain lions and bears are managed on a two-strike policy.

The mountain lion was relocated because it was getting too comfortable living close to humans and public spaces and therefore presented a threat to people.

What to do if you come across a mountain lion

Living alongside wildlife is normal in Colorado. However, it can be frightening to come face to face with a mountain lion. Here are some tips on what to do if you cross one of these big cats:

Do not approach a lion Most mountain lions want to avoid confrontation. Give them the space to escape.

Stay calm Talk calmly and firmly to the lion and move slowly.

Stop or back away slowly Running may stimulate the lion’s instinct to attack. Always face the lion and stand upright.

Do all you can to appear larger Raise your arms, open your jacket if you are wearing one and protect small children by picking them up.

Throw stones If the lion appears aggressive, throw stones, branches or whatever is in reach without having to crouch down or turn your back. You must convince the lion you are not prey but in fact a danger to the lion.

Fight back if attacked People have fought back with stones, branches, garden tools, even their bare hands and have been successful.



If you see a mountain lion in a city, be sure to report it to CPW immediately.