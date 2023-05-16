DENVER (KDVR) — With both the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Rockies playing in Downtown Denver on Tuesday night, the local economy was off to a good start this week.

Bars and restaurants around Ball Arena were understandably crowded. Bars and restaurants around Coors Field — not so much.

But Kelly Evans said not to read too much into it. She’s an assistant professor of sport management at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“The bars really focus, I think, on the weekend games,” she said. “I don’t think they’re really concerned about during the week.”

Mother Nature, she added, also plays a role.

“Honestly, I think this is something that happens every year with the Rockies. Whether it be a slow start or good start, mostly because of the weather,” Evans said.

Game 2 in the Nuggets-Lakers faceoff in the Western Conference finals is slated for Thursday night at Ball Arena.