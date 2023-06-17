DENVER (KDVR) — Not every day do fans have the chance to meet and get an autograph from an NBA champion, but there will be two more chances this weekend while some Nuggets players are signing autographs.

The team secured its first NBA championship title after winning the fifth game of the NBA Finals in Denver on Monday.

After the game, the city celebrated throughout the streets, and on Thursday, fans gathered to rally and celebrate the win with a parade through downtown. The players are not done celebrating with fans.

Christian Braun, Bruce Brown and Jamal Murray are signing autographs for fans at DICK’S Sporting Goods located in the Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, according to a press release.

Braun was signing autographs Saturday morning after he rescheduled his planned Friday appearance due to urgent team matters.

On Sunday, Brown will be at the store from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to meet fans and sign complimentary player cards or items purchased in the store.

Then on Tuesday, Murray will be at the store from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to sign player cards and meet fans.

How to get an autograph

You need to have a wristband to get an autograph and attend the appearance. According to the press release, fans can get wristbands at the store on the day of the event.

There will be 125 wristbands available each of the remaining days, and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Sunday, the distribution begins at 10 a.m., and Tuesday at 9 a.m.

On Saturday, people were lined up outside the store to see Braun, so if you want to see Murray or Brown, you might want to show up and secure a spot in line early.