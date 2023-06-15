DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver will be filled with Nuggets fans Thursday for a celebration of the team’s first-ever NBA championship. A parade will run through downtown, leading to a rally at Civic Center Park.

Events kick off with a 9 a.m. pre-rally. The parade begins at 10 a.m., running from Union Station to Civic Center Park. The rally will begin around noon, depending on the length of the parade, and is expected to last about an hour.

Watch Live: Starting at 9 a.m.

• Live stream will be in this story

• On TV: watch FOX31 & Channel 2 (Channel Finder)

There will be live coverage all morning long from Civic Center Park on FOX31 Morning News and Daybreak on 2.

Live Updates