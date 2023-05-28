DENVER (KDVR) — A local artist is paying homage to the NBA’s Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets through a mural he put up on Colfax Avenue.

The artist, who goes by the name I Am Detour, spraypainted the mural of Nuggets superstars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on a building at Colfax Avenue and Race Street.

“A lot of times the architecture in cities and communities are muted. So adding like a bright color to the wall but also something that’s relevant to their lives, which the Denver Nuggets are, it’s always exciting,” the artist said.

Nuggets merchandise sales skyrocket

The city is embracing the Nuggets’ win as gear has been flying off the shelves after the team swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. And even some items could end up being quite valuable.

“The hottest selling item is the hats that the players were wearing,” Derek Friedman, owner of Sportsfan, a sporting goods shop near Empower Field, said.

The Denver Nuggets are waiting to play the winner from the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA Finals. Game 7 is Monday night between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.