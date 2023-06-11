DENVER (KDVR) — Only two of Colorado’s four major sports teams have won championships and only one was won at home.

Since the Super Bowl is played in a predetermined location, it’s rare to be at one of the home fields of the teams playing. And the locations are chosen with warm weather in mind, which means it’s never been and most likely never will be played in Denver. So that rules out the Broncos ever winning a Super Bowl at home.

With the Broncos out, that leaves the Colorado Avalanche who have won three Stanley Cups since the franchise moved from Quebec to Denver. And only one of them was won on home ice.

Game 7 of the 2001 Stanley Cup Final was played at the then-named Pepsi Center when the Avalanche defeated the New Jersey Devils in the best-of-seven series to win the Cup.

All post-championship celebrations have wreaked some havoc on the city but the Avs home win 22 years ago was especially memorable. The Denver Police Department had its hands full with crowds of fans which led to a lot of arrests.

When the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last year in Tampa Bay, the city celebrated big but nothing compared to 2001.

The Denver Nuggets are up three games to one in the best-of-seven NBA Finals and could clinch the championship at Ball Arena Monday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

DPD told FOX31 it is preparing for the possibility of a home win and responding to disturbances after the game.