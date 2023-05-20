DENVER (KDVR) — Ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, thousands of Nuggets fans piled into Ball Arena and McGregor Square to cheer on the hometown team.

The energy was electric with fans ready to cheer on the Nuggets at both locations. Dana Williams, a third-generation Denver resident brought out her entire family to Ball Arena for Game 3.

“It’s been a long time coming and I think this is the year so we definitely want to be here to support them, so that’s why we’re here. We’re all geared up, excited, fired up and ready to go!” Williams said.

Over at McGregor Square at Tom’s Watch Bar and The Terrace of The Rally Hotel, the energy was just as high.

Marie DeLibero, The Rally Hotel manager, told FOX31 that this was always their goal with these watch parties.

“Especially for away games we love to bring in everyone to kind of have like a home base to watch the games at, you know McGregor Square since we opened a couple of years ago has become the home base and Denver’s playground to enjoy sporting events,” DeLibero said.

Ron “Boogie” Bugarin, who also brought his family out to watch on the terrace, is very confident in this team.

“We have a stronger team, I believe we have the best team in the playoffs. We two on our nemesis our big brother the Lakers. I’m so confident, I’m partying because we already won this,” Bugarin said.

These fans are seeing the chance for history to be made if the Nuggets head to the finals for the first time in the team’s history.

“In general just for the city as a whole, for Denver just taking pride in knowing that we’re that close to making history, I think it’s something that we can all hang our hats on and be proud of so and I am just looking forward to another reason for people to want to be in Denver,” Bugarin said.

Ball Arena will host fans for Game 4 as well, tickets are $10. All proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Kroenke Sports charities.

If you’d like to watch Game 4 at The Rally Hotel terrace, tickets are $50.