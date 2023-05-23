DENVER (KDVR) — With their NBA Finals ticket punched, who would Nuggets fans prefer to face: the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat?

On Monday night, Denver defeated the Los Angeles Lakers to advance to the league championship.

Over at Sportsfan on North Federal Boulevard in Denver, lifelong fan Rigo Leal is matter-of-fact.

“Deep down, I don’t care,” he said. “I’m glad we’re in the finals. It would have been fun to play the Celtics, because of their history. That would have been fun to play them.“

Derek Friedman owns SportsFan: “If the Celtics advance, we are, A: Gonna have more merchandise. But there are more transplants here and more fanbase in Denver for the Celtics.”

The Celtics overcame a potential sweep and beat the Heat in Game 4 on Tuesday night, to force a Game 5.