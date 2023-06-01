Ben Peter and his son are going to the Nuggets NBA Finals Game 1 after he’s been working hard to fight colon cancer. (KDVR)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Two seats at Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Denver will be filled with very deserving Nuggets fans after they got the surprise of a lifetime.

Thursday morning, Benjamin Peter and his son believed they were going to be interviewed by local reporters about an experience Peter recently had watching a Nuggets game through a virtual reality headset.

A few weeks ago, UCHealth and the Nuggets teamed up to help Peter experience what it is like to sit courtside at a game. He was really watching from a hospital chair during chemotherapy treatment. When he took the headset off, Nuggets mascot Rocky was waiting in front of him with a Nikola Jokic jersey.

This time, UCHealth had a different surprise in store.

During the interview, Peter and his son were handed a sign that said, “UCHealth and the Nuggets are sending us to Game 1!”

The pair were practically speechless.

“It’s a dream come true. This is not something we normally would have done but we’ve followed this team for years. And so following them for so long and to reach this peak, it means a lot,” Peter’s son said.

Peter has spent the last four years in treatment at the UCHealth facility in Highlands Ranch. He was first diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2016 and is currently battling it for the third time.

“Any distraction, from going somewhere or making a travel trip and this is something, you know being out of work, I had to quit my job last year in June so I’ve had a lot of time to watch sports,” Peter said.

He said he became a Nuggets fan when he moved to the United States from India in 1988. Peter said that sports provide a distraction for him to get through the tough times. It is also a passion he shares with his son.

“It really does mean a lot to be able to go with him, to share this with him,” his son said.

Peter’s healthcare team said he is deserving of a trip to the NBA Finals because even through years of constant treatment, he has always remained positive.