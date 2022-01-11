NTSB releases pilots’ identity, new pictures following deadly St. Charles County plane crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Federal investigators say two pilots from Ohio were killed in a deadly plane crash Saturday night in St. Charles County.

During a Tuesday morning briefing, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was operated by AirnetII, LLC out of Ohio and was on its way to pick up cargo in Denver.

The pilots killed in the crash are identified as George King, 55, of Westerville, Ohio and Amanda Youngblood, 35, of Huber Heights, Ohio.

The Beechcraft Baron 58 aircraft was leaving the Spirit of Saint Louis Airport headed to Centennial Airport just outside of Denver, Colorado.

The small plane crashed in a wooded area near Highway F in the New Melle area around 7 p.m. Saturday.

“The airplane had climbed to about 8,000 feet on an instrument flight plan and then began a rapid descent that continued all the way to the crash site. There was no communication from the flight crew after the descent began,” said an NTSB official Monday.

The NTSB says it appears the aircraft made a high-speed impact with the ground but there was no fire at the time of the crash. The investigators also said there was no damage to structures on the ground.

Investigators will determine if the weather was a factor in the crash. They will also look into the operational background on the pilots, their flight training, as well as an autopsy and toxicology. The investigators will also look at the aircraft’s maintenance records as well as what was happening with the environment the air traffic controllers were working in at the time of the crash.

A map shows where a small plane crashed in St. Charles County on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

The NTSB says there was no flight recorded on the aircraft. recorded measurement was at 4,700 feet.

Investigators also said the plane’s previous flight was from Denver to St. Louis the Sunday before the crash. They also said Kennedy had more than 6,000 hours of flying time and Youngblood had 1,000 hours.

The NTSB said there is doorbell video of the accident site. They will be doing a sound spectrum analysis of the video. Investigators are also asking anyone with information of evidence to contact them.