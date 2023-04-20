DENVER (KDVR) — In honor of the unofficial marijuana holiday, 420, the Colorado DMV is auctioning off cannabis-themed license plates.
Starting on April 20, the DMV is auctioning off 20 reserved marijuana-themed license plates that you can use as your official Colorado plate.
Many of the license plates up for auction were rejected by individuals who applied for a vanity plate. However, the DMV is giving fans of the kush a chance to finally own a weed-themed plate.
The following 20 plates are up for auction:
- 420LIFE
- BUBONIC
- CANABIS
- CHRONIC
- DANK
- FRTWNTY
- GROHEMP
- GROWEED
- HASH
- JOINT
- LIT
- LUV2PUF
- MJ
- NUG
- PUFF
- REEFER
- SPLIFF
- THC
- TOKE
- TOWELIE
Bidding for plates starts between $100 and $420. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.
The auction runs from April 20 to April 27 at 4:20 p.m.