DENVER (KDVR) — In honor of the unofficial marijuana holiday, 420, the Colorado DMV is auctioning off cannabis-themed license plates.

Starting on April 20, the DMV is auctioning off 20 reserved marijuana-themed license plates that you can use as your official Colorado plate.

Many of the license plates up for auction were rejected by individuals who applied for a vanity plate. However, the DMV is giving fans of the kush a chance to finally own a weed-themed plate.

The following 20 plates are up for auction:

420LIFE

BUBONIC

CANABIS

CHRONIC

DANK

FRTWNTY

GROHEMP

GROWEED

HASH

JOINT

LIT

LUV2PUF

MJ

NUG

PUFF

REEFER

SPLIFF

THC

TOKE

TOWELIE

Bidding for plates starts between $100 and $420. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

The auction runs from April 20 to April 27 at 4:20 p.m.