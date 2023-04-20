DENVER (KDVR) — In honor of the unofficial marijuana holiday, 420, the Colorado DMV is auctioning off cannabis-themed license plates.

Starting on April 20, the DMV is auctioning off 20 reserved marijuana-themed license plates that you can use as your official Colorado plate.

Many of the license plates up for auction were rejected by individuals who applied for a vanity plate. However, the DMV is giving fans of the kush a chance to finally own a weed-themed plate.

The following 20 plates are up for auction:

  • 420LIFE
  • BUBONIC
  • CANABIS
  • CHRONIC
  • DANK
  • FRTWNTY
  • GROHEMP
  • GROWEED
  • HASH
  • JOINT
  • LIT
  • LUV2PUF
  • MJ
  • NUG
  • PUFF
  • REEFER
  • SPLIFF
  • THC
  • TOKE
  • TOWELIE

Bidding for plates starts between $100 and $420. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

The auction runs from April 20 to April 27 at 4:20 p.m.