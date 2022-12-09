DENVER (KDVR) — Thomas Purdy was left with nothing but the clothes on his back and a few items in a backpack following a fire at his home at the Tiffany Square apartments.

“Everything from my ID to wallet to all my clothes. All I have is what’s on me and in my backpack,” Purdy said.

But the biggest loss Purdy faced was the loss of the love of his life, one of the fire victims, 31-year-old Kathleen Payton. Kathleen’s daughter, 10-year-old Jazmine Payton, also died in the fire.

Purdy said Jazmine was like his daughter too.

“It’s tough I think about them all the time,” Purdy said.

Purdy said now, without Kathleen and Jazmine and the loss of everything in the apartment, he’s starting at zero, while also battling incredible grief.

“My memories and everything I have built was in that apartment,” Purdy said.

Purdy said he has been applying for housing options but avoids homeless shelters, so for now, he’s stuck on the streets.

“It’s not that easy going through every day without them,” Purdy said.

Purdy’s aunt has started a GoFundMe to help get him back on his feet. If you’d like to donate you can here.