Now hiring: Colorado Restaurant Association launches job board amid continued staffing shortages

DENVER (KDVR) — As restaurants continue to experience staffing shortages, the Colorado Restaurant Association has launched a new job board to help connect restaurateurs with prospective employees.

“Hiring is the primary obstacle our restaurants face in making up 2020’s $3 billion in lost revenue,” said Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the CRA. “We created this job board to make it simple and appealing for new talent and returning workers to find their homes in the restaurant industry.”

Workers can search the job board by location, position, job status, shift and language.

According to the CRA, nine out of 10 restaurants say they’re struggling to hire staff, making it difficult for the businesses to accommodate the increased dining demand as pandemic restrictions are lifted and vaccination levels rise.

A recent CRA survey found that 95% of restaurants have increased wages and 21% have expanded their benefits packages in order to attract and retain talent.

Visit the job board here.