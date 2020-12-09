Now Hiring: Boulder Valley Schools recruiting classroom monitors

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Classroom monitors and substitute teachers are needed in the Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) to reopen in person learning, the district announced on Wednesday.

Classroom monitors are essential to supervise students at state required levels when other teachers and staff members are unavailable because of quarantine and illness.

BVSD is hoping to hire at least five classroom monitors per school. The position pays $15 per hour and is subject to a background check and brief training.

Substitute teachers, who follow lesson plans and lead instruction, are also needed. The pay is $100 per day, or $55 per half day.

Volunteer Health Monitors are in demand. Volunteers check in and on kids who are out sick, collect information on the illness, start the quarantine if necessary and give information on testing options. A confidentiality agreement is required.