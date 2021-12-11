Now could be a good time to sell your used car in Colorado, experts say

DENVER (KDVR) — Car sales in Colorado appear to be up, according to the latest state data. Auto experts say it could be a great time to trade in a used vehicle.

“There is a huge supply chain shortage causing inventories to be really low,” Tim Jackson, CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association said.

Industry leaders say a shortage of microchips globally continues to impact the auto industry.

“A car could have as many as 200, 300 or even 400 [micro]chips,” Jackson said.

Jackson says in October, used car sales were up anywhere from 30% to 50%, adding in some cases, car owners could even make a profit.

According to the most recent data from the state, motor vehicle and parts sales were up 25% this September, compared to September 2018.