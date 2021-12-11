Now could be a good time to sell your used car in Colorado, experts say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — Car sales in Colorado appear to be up, according to the latest state data. Auto experts say it could be a great time to trade in a used vehicle.

“There is a huge supply chain shortage causing inventories to be really low,” Tim Jackson, CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association said.

Industry leaders say a shortage of microchips globally continues to impact the auto industry.

“A car could have as many as 200, 300 or even 400 [micro]chips,” Jackson said.

Jackson says in October, used car sales were up anywhere from 30% to 50%, adding in some cases, car owners could even make a profit.

According to the most recent data from the state, motor vehicle and parts sales were up 25% this September, compared to September 2018.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories