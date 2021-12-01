November was dry, warm and not snowy in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been 224 days since snow was last measured in Denver, which is tied for the third longest streak for consecutive days without measurable snow.

Now that December has arrived, how did November end weather-wise in the history books?

It was the third warmest November on record

It was the ninth driest on record. Denver received .07 of an inch of precipitation

It was the second least snowy November on record. Denver only received a trace of snow

Will December end up being another warm month? It’s starting off that way. We are forecasting a near-record high in Denver on Dec. 1 of 72 degrees with sunny skies. The record is 73 degrees set in 1973. The normal high right now is 47 degrees.