November in Denver was 3rd-warmest on record, ties for 3rd-longest snowless streak

DENVER (KDVR) — November 2021 in Denver was one for the record books due to the dry and warm conditions.

It ended up being the third-warmest November on record, with an average temperature of 46.3 degrees. This was 6.9 degrees above the average monthly temperature.

November 2021 was also the ninth-driest on record, with a precipitation total of only .07 inches. The month also ended as the second-least-snowy on record, with only a trace of snowfall at Denver International Airport.

This hot and dry weather hasn’t just been in November. It is the 224th day without snowfall in Denver, which ties for the third-longest streak without measurable snow in the city.

The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887.

Looking ahead to December, the average temperature starts at 47 degrees at the beginning of the month and ends the month with an average high of 43 degrees.

December is typically the coldest month of the year in Denver, despite the month starting off in the 70s this year.

The average monthly snowfall for December is 8 inches with .35 inches of total liquid precipitation.