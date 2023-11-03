DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather’s looking sunny and in the 60s this weekend. The warm weather brings ABBA, basketball, a film festival and a wine tasting.

Here are some of the many things to do if you have a free weekend.

Things to do in Denver this weekend

Catch the musical before the run is over this weekend. Told through ABBA hits, the almost 25-year-old story is in town at Buell Theatre.

The 46th annual film festival starts on Friday and runs through the weekend with award-winning filmmakers and select screenings around the city. If you can’t squeeze it in this weekend, the festival will be going on for 10 days.

It’s like the First Friday Art Walks, except much bigger. Across Denver’s art districts, you can view museum exhibitions, outdoor sculptures, performing arts, film and literary events.

The VIP tickets are sold out, but there are still some general admission tickets available to try out the 2022 Governor’s Cup Collection wines with small bite menu pairings.

The Denver Nuggets play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday at the Ball Arena, On Friday, the team takes on the Dallas Mavericks and on Saturday the Nuggets play the Chicago Bulls.

The Day of the Dead Festival starts in the afternoon at Civic Center Park and goes through the evening with food vendors, live music, exhibitors, catrina contest, la reina de dia de muertos and games.

From 5 to 10 p.m., 17 museums in Denver are offering free admission. There’s also a free shuttle that takes you to almost all the museums on the list. If you have a night to explore, plan your night out with the shuttle.

The remaining members of Queen are joined by Adam Lambert to take the stage at Ball Arena and close out the weekend. The “Rhapsody Tour” is a collaboration between the artists to bring back Queen’s music and honor Freddie Mercury, the lead singer.