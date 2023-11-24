DENVER (KDVR) — Friday brings snow, cold temperatures and plenty of things to do this weekend from holiday lights to outdoor winter activities.

Don’t let this weekend’s snowy start keep you inside. Here are some things to do around Denver this weekend:

The holiday pop-up bar opens on Friday with themed cocktails, dazzled in holiday decor and plenty of Christmas spirit. The bar is only open for a month, so make sure you stop by before you turn into a Grinch.

It’s finally the season for outdoor ice skating. McGregor Skate opens in the Lower Downtown neighborhood on Friday. Ice skates are available on site and the rink is open daily.

On Friday, the Denver Animal Shelter is reducing adoption fees to $20, which includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccinations and a one-year pet license. This deal applies to all black dogs and cats, but the shelter is fairly lenient. It mentioned that even a speck of black fur or black eyelashes count.

Join Union Station on Friday for the grand reveal of the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree with over 7,000 lights. The lighting starts at 4 p.m. If you can’t make the opening event, the lights will be up throughout the season.

Friday, Nov. 24 from 5-8:30 p.m.

The Botanic Gardens at the Chatfield Farms location opens on Friday from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. While admiring the lights, you might also walk by singing Christmas trees and light tunnels. The lights are open until Jan. 1.

Watch the holiday classic with a musical twist. While “Home Alone” is projected on screens in Boettcher Concert Hall, the Colorado Symphony will be performing every note from the movie. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Ellie Caulkins Opera House hosts a ballet performance that performs for an entire month. Starting on Saturday and playing through Christmas Eve, you can watch Colorado Ballet perform the Christmas classic.

Check out the sip and shop at Zeppelin Station this weekend. You’ll see over 80 craft vendors with outdoor pop-up bars and an indoor heated food hall.

It’s colder in Denver this weekend but there’s still plenty of activities. Make sure you bundle up and drive slowly if you’re heading out for the weekend.