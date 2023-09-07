DENVER (KDVR) — From $6 tickets to a ban on rock concerts, Red Rocks Amphitheatre has hosted some truly remarkable performances.

While no one can count the thousands of amazing stars that have come through the venue, Red Rocks has kept track of some of the most notable performances dating back to the early 1900s.

These artists had some of the best, bizarre and insane Red Rocks performances throughout the years:

The Beatles (1964)

In the summer of ’64, The Beatles played at Red Rocks. But they weren’t a huge hit, only three-fourths of the seats sold. Tickets sold for $6.60, according to the amphitheatre. This was the only concert on The Beatles’ initial American tour that didn’t sell out.

Johnny Cash (1965)

It’s said that Johnny Cash, along with the Tennessee Three, were the first country and western musicians to perform at Red Rocks.

Jimi Hendrix (1968)

September 1968 was Hendrix’s one and only show at Red Rocks. However, there is no known video or recordings of the show. It was said to be “groovy.”

Jethro Tull (1971)

The show sold out early, but that didn’t matter to some fans. According to Red Rocks’ website, thousands showed up without tickets and stormed the gates. After 200 cops, police helicopters, tear gas and rock-throwing, the show went on.

This led to the five-year ban on rock concerts at Red Rocks.

John Denver (1974)

John Denver brought popularity to Red Rocks between the 70s and 80s by broadcasting his shows at the venue. In the summer of 1974, he became the first person to play four nights in a row at the amphitheater.

Bruce Springsteen (1978)

Springsteen never played outside, that is until he heard that Red Rocks was just “like playing inside, just without a roof.” This was his first outdoor performance.

Grateful Dead (1978)

It’s rumored that this two-night sold-out performance caused the modern-day jam-band movement.

U2 (1983)

It was pouring rain during the concert and producers spent $40,000 on lighting, but it actually worked in U2’s favor. The show inspired the group’s live concert film and album “Under a Blood Red Sky.”

Bob Dylan (1986)

The biggest show in the summer of 1986 was Bob Dylan backed by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

Stevie Wonder (2019)

Stevie Wonder was a more recent performance at Red Rocks. During the show, he ran through his classics at the age of 69 years old. Usher joined Wonder for a few soul-infused songs, said the ampitheatre.

This list is only 10 out of the 23 performances Red Rocks named as some of the most notable. With an outdoor venue that has breathtaking acoustics and stunning views, it’s not hard to find a memorable performance.