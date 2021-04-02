Not so fast: Starting your sprinklers now could cost you big bucks

DENVER (KDVR) — Near-record warmth is in the forecast but that does not mean the possibility of freezing temperatures is behind us.

The average date of the last freeze in Denver is May 4. That means there is still more than a month where we could have temperatures at or below 32 degrees.

In 2007, Denver’s last freeze date was not until June 8.

The top 10 dates for the latest freeze in Denver since 1872 are:

June 8, 2007 June 2, 1951 June 1, 1919 May 30, 1883 May 28, 1947 May 26, 1950 May 24, 2002 May 22, 2019, May 22, 1930, May 22, 1910

Starting your sprinklers now could end in major damage and costly repairs.