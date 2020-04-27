Not just DIA: Traffic plummets at Centennial Airport, too

CENTENNIAL, Colo.– Centennial Airport hasn’t been this quiet since 9/11. According to data from Centennial Airport, takeoffs and landings were down 71 percent from April 1 to 15 compared to last year. Around 4,300 flights have taken off and landed. That figure was 15,000 for the same time last year.

Centennial Airport is the third-busiest general aviation airport in the United States, with more than 340,000 operations a year, according to General Aviation News. It serves the corporate, business and private flyers, and is home to more than 900 aircraft.

The airport services a mix of operations, including but not limited to business and private jets, five flight schools, recreational pilots and medevac transportation.

According to Dave Ulane, director of Colorado’s Office of Aeronautics, the 74 airports throughout Colorado have had a 95 percent decrease in passenger traffic as a result of the pandemic.

General aviation reports, like the number of people flying in and out of Centennial Airport, are harder to quantify since they don’t have that kind of benchmark statistics like a commercial service report, he said. But even if business traffic is down, he said there’s still a need for professional travel to remain active.

