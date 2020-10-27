‘Not a season-ending event’; Snow, cold not enough to end Colorado wildfires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Incident commanders for the East Troublesome Fire believe the cold and snow is not enough to put an end to the massive blaze.

In a morning briefing on Facebook, fire officials said the winter weather is ‘not a season ending event’.

The total acreage is now at 192,560 and the fire is 20% contained as of Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, firefighters will patrol and secure the fire lines and try to button up the southern edge of the fire.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says it is still working toward re-entry for people evacuated in the Grand Lake area.

Monday, people living on the east of Highway 34 were allowed to return.

The Grand County Sheriff had a warning for people who have been traveling to the Grand Lake area and going around roadblocks to access the fire zone.

“This is not safe and it is putting firefighters in danger,” shared the sheriff on Tuesday.