Not a scene from Grand Theft Auto: man hops airport fence, tries to board jet

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies said it looked like a scene from Grand Theft Auto when a man hopped the fence at Centennial Airport and tried to hop on a Gulfstream jet taxiing on the runway.
Sterlin Antonio Love, 31, was arrested after the Wednesday incident, which happened around 1:15 p.m.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Love jumped the airport’s south fence and began to approach the jet. Love then tried to board the plane, but the crew shooed him off.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff was notified and was first on scene.
A Denver Police Department helicopter also happened to be at the airport on an unrelated matter and responded in the chopper.
Responders determined Douglas County had jurisdiction over the matter, and deputies took Love into custody.
Love was booked on a felony count of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespassing.