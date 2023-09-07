DENVER (KDVR) — It wasn’t the “peachiest” morning for those traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 after a crashed semi spilled its fruity goods all over the highway.

According to Colorado State Patrol, at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday, a semitruck carrying a truckload of Palisade peaches rolled and blocked the Morrison exit.

Fortunately, the driver only suffered minor injuries.

A semitruck carrying peaches rolled over on eastbound I-70 Sept. 7. (Colorado State Patrol)

However, it is not a peachy drive for those trying to get from the mountains into the city. Eastbound I-70 is down to one lane on the approach to the Morrison exit while crews continue to remove the semi.

“Area should smell good until the sun bakes the lost load,” said CSP Golden.

CSP is asking drivers to take it slow as they travel down I-70.