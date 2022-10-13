DENVER (KDVR) – On Thursday evening, one of Denver’s most historic movie theaters is bringing back a classical horror film in a 100-year anniversary screening of “Nosferatu” with live musical accompaniment.

The Landmark Mayan, located at 110 Broadway, will be screening the original vintage film at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 27.

“Subtitled ‘A Symphony of Horror’ and shot in the Carpathian Mountains of Transylvania and in Germany, director F.W. Murnau’s unauthorized version of Bram Stoker’s classic novel ‘Dracula’ is considered by many to be the greatest vampire of all time,” film managers at the Landmark Mayan wrote in a statement.

Additionally, the film is set to feature a fresh original live score from Denver’s own Quarkestra Orchestra.

The Denver Silent Film festival has screened “Nosferatu” to sold-out crowds before.

The story behind “Nosferatu” is of some controversy going down the film ages as it is considered the unauthorized version of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.”

Says film.com, even with many details seemingly altered, “Stoker’s widow sued, successfully, for copyright infringement, and the court ordered that all copies of “Nosferatu” be destroyed.

“Like its title character, though, the movie was hard to kill,” stated film.com. “A few prints survived, and the film eventually resurfaced, gaining admirers who appreciated all that had happened in the world of horror films (and vampire films specifically) since 1922.”

Vintagenews.com said of the situation, “Luckily, a few copies of the film survived and were already sent overseas. They were shelved in the United States for seven years and waited for their American premiere.”

The Landmark Mayan movie house plans on holding two screenings of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” on Oct. 25, one showing of “The Lost Boys” on Oct. 4 and one of the “The Hunger” on Oct. 11.

Several other arthouses and mainstream movie theaters in the Denver area are bringing back some vintage horror films, such as Alamo Drafthouse in Westminster screening the 1992 “Candyman” slasher film. Also, the Sie Film Center is participating with “Amityville Horror” on Oct. 23 and 25, several versions, including cultural, of “Dracula” movies and the 1931 “Frankenstein” on Oct. 25 as part of its extensive list of horror films this month.

The United Artist Pavilions brings back “Dawn of the Dead,” the 1978 “Halloween” and the 30-year anniversary of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” AMC Westminster Promenade plans also on the 30-year anniversary of Stoker’s “Dracula” and several versions of “Halloween.”

The Alamo Drafthouse at Sloans Lake features among numerous in the genre this month:

“Nightmare on Elm Street”

“The Crow”

“Scream”

“The Guest”

“The Lost Boys”

and the original “Psycho.”