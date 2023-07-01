HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — At Northridge Elementary School in Highlands Ranch, the cleanup continues after last week’s tornado ripped portions of the roof off the building.

The Douglas County School District said it’s still assessing damage inside, and parents and students said they’ve been told the damage is extensive.

“Some of them said they could teach a swimming class because it’s so flooded,” Simon Emge said.

Simon said he’s been told his teacher’s classroom, and the supplies inside, were severely damaged.

“That was the one that got hit the most,” he said.

He’s decided to craft and sell necklaces to raise money to replace things like decorations, art supplies and furniture paid for by teachers out of their own pocket.

He’s asking $10, or whatever people can afford, and plans to sell them Saturday, July 8 at 1:30 p.m. at Living the Dream Brewery in Highlands Ranch.

“My mom said we should probably do 200, and then we realized Ms. Burke’s classroom got flooded the most, so we were like we’ll probably need more than 200 necklaces, and I was like ‘yup!’” Simon said. “I’m hoping to sell all of them.”