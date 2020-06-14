Northglenn to host ‘Food Truck Grab N’ Go’ events for residents

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Northglenn announced several Food Truck Grab N’ Go events that will be taking place at the end of June.

These events will be held in four parks on three separate nights in June. The city will also be handing out summer fun goody bags.

The bags will include activities for kids, important information and a $25 gift card good for one of Northglenn’s local restaurants

Gently used bicycles will also be available for free on one night at each park.

Additional information:

The Grab N’ Go Series will happen in four parks simultaneously on:

Tuesday, June 23, 4-7 p.m.

Friday, June 26, 4-7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30, 4-7 p.m.



The events will take place at these locations:

Central Park at Fox Run, E 108th Ave. and Fox Run Parkway

Wyco Park, Wyco Dr. and E. 117th Way

Huron Crossing Park, W 117th Ave. and Melody Dr.

Danahy Park, Livingston Dr. and Roseanna Dr.

Food Truck Schedule and Details

If a truck has a phone number or hyperlink it can be used to place your order on the day of the event.

All food will be for take away. No on-site seating provided or permitted.

The food trucks you can expect include:

June 23

Central Park

WeChef Kitchen – Online Ordering

Em’s Ice Cream – get ice cream right at the window

Wyco Park

Original By Greeks – Online Ordering

Lucky Mary’s Baking and Sweets Company – Online Ordering

Huron Crossing

Arepas House – Online Ordering or order by phone 720-744-0173

Sweet Cow MooMobile – get ice cream right at the window

Danahy Park

Cheese Love Grill – Online Ordering

Kona Ice – get shaved ice right at the window

June 26

Free gently used bikes will also be available at Central and Wyco Park tonight in addition to Northglenn Goody Bags.

Food will be available from the following food trucks:

Central Park

Wheels on Fire – Online Ordering

Lucky Mary’s Baking and Sweets Company – Online Ordering

Wyco Park

What Would Cheesus Do – Online Ordering

Kona Ice – get shaved ice right at the window

Huron Crossing

Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company – Online Ordering

Em’s Ice Cream – get ice cream right at the window

Danahy Park

Teal Taco – Online Ordering

Sweet Cow MooMobile – get ice cream right at the window

June 30

Free gently used bikes will also be available at Huron Crossing and Danahy Park tonight in addition to Northglenn Goody Bags.

Food will be available from the following food trucks:

Central Park

Taco Bron – Online Ordering

Kona Ice – get shaved ice right at the window

Wyco Park

Darleen’z Dillaz – Online Ordering

Sweet Cow MooMobile – get ice cream right at the window

Huron Crossing

Mac ‘N Noodles – New Online Ordering Link coming soon!

Lucky Mary’s Baking and Sweets Company – Online Ordering

Danahy Park

The Real Deal – Online Ordering

Em’s Ice Cream – get ice cream right at the window

There is no cost for the event specifically. Any food you purchase will be paid directly to the trucks.

You can order online ahead of time or at the truck itself. However, trucks will not be accepting cash.

