Northglenn to host ‘Food Truck Grab N’ Go’ events for residents

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Northglenn announced several Food Truck Grab N’ Go events that will be taking place at the end of June.
These events will be held in four parks on three separate nights in June. The city will also be handing out summer fun goody bags.
The bags will include activities for kids, important information and a $25 gift card good for one of Northglenn’s local restaurants
Gently used bicycles will also be available for free on one night at each park.
Additional information:
The Grab N’ Go Series will happen in four parks simultaneously on:
Tuesday, June 23, 4-7 p.m.
Friday, June 26, 4-7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30, 4-7 p.m.
The events will take place at these locations:
Central Park at Fox Run, E 108th Ave. and Fox Run Parkway
Wyco Park, Wyco Dr. and E. 117th Way
Huron Crossing Park, W 117th Ave. and Melody Dr.
Danahy Park, Livingston Dr. and Roseanna Dr.
Food Truck Schedule and Details
If a truck has a phone number or hyperlink it can be used to place your order on the day of the event.
All food will be for take away. No on-site seating provided or permitted.
The food trucks you can expect include:
June 23
Central Park
WeChef Kitchen – Online Ordering
Em’s Ice Cream – get ice cream right at the window
Wyco Park
Original By Greeks – Online Ordering
Lucky Mary’s Baking and Sweets Company – Online Ordering
Huron Crossing
Arepas House – Online Ordering or order by phone 720-744-0173
Sweet Cow MooMobile – get ice cream right at the window
Danahy Park
Cheese Love Grill – Online Ordering
Kona Ice – get shaved ice right at the window
June 26
Free gently used bikes will also be available at Central and Wyco Park tonight in addition to Northglenn Goody Bags.
Food will be available from the following food trucks:
Central Park
Wheels on Fire – Online Ordering
Lucky Mary’s Baking and Sweets Company – Online Ordering
Wyco Park
What Would Cheesus Do – Online Ordering
Kona Ice – get shaved ice right at the window
Huron Crossing
Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company – Online Ordering
Em’s Ice Cream – get ice cream right at the window
Danahy Park
Teal Taco – Online Ordering
Sweet Cow MooMobile – get ice cream right at the window
June 30
Free gently used bikes will also be available at Huron Crossing and Danahy Park tonight in addition to Northglenn Goody Bags.
Food will be available from the following food trucks:
Central Park
Taco Bron – Online Ordering
Kona Ice – get shaved ice right at the window
Wyco Park
Darleen’z Dillaz – Online Ordering
Sweet Cow MooMobile – get ice cream right at the window
Huron Crossing
Mac ‘N Noodles – New Online Ordering Link coming soon!
Lucky Mary’s Baking and Sweets Company – Online Ordering
Danahy Park
The Real Deal – Online Ordering
Em’s Ice Cream – get ice cream right at the window
There is no cost for the event specifically. Any food you purchase will be paid directly to the trucks.
You can order online ahead of time or at the truck itself. However, trucks will not be accepting cash.