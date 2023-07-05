NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Northglenn’s 50-year-old infrastructure is getting an upgrade thanks to an intensive plan by city officials to address flooding issues.

Several residents who live along 112th Avenue say flooding occurs after severe storms.

“There was a good 2 feet of water in all the window wells. It starts to crack the foundation and eat away at the base layers,” Randy Hamilton said.

Video shows water cascading through backyards and onto the street, flooding a nearby neighborhood intersection.

”I had two enormous tree trunks in my backyard,” Jeannie Aitola said. Neighbors say public works crews have worked to clear the debris on a regular basis.

The city manager met with five residents on Wednesday and walked each property.

Northglenn taking steps to handle floods

The Problem Solvers reached out to the city and learned a storm inlet was added in 2022 on the south side of 112th Avenue, and crews worked to extend piping to an existing maintenance hole on Irma Drive. The contractor also added 1,200 linear feet of high back curb to the south side of 112th Avenue.

The cost of the project was approximately $260,000. Current road elevations remain the same as before.

One thing playing a role in flooding is the natural downward slope of the adjacent yards.

A city spokesperson issued the following statement to FOX31 regarding this week’s continuous storms: “Though we are working with residents to address their concerns, in this case, a significant amount of rain fell in a short period of time and taxed many systems in the metro area.”

A restoration contractor will assess the damage at affected properties on Wednesday and then hire a special consultant to address the issues.

Many other areas along the Front Range remain affected by flooding. Homeowners who live near areas that are prone to flooding should ask their insurance agent about special coverage.

“Some of these private flood carriers only have a 10-day waiting period,” said Kim Alire of Risk Management Partners.

For more information, contact the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.