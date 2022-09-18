NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) – A shooting that occurred overnight left one person in the hospital, and now, police are searching for the person responsible.

Officers with the Northglenn Police Department were called to the scene of a party on the 200 block of Muriel Drive after receiving a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Once officers arrived, witnesses said that an altercation had broken out at a party and escalated to the point of shots being fired.

Officers also located a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds who they transported to a nearby hospital. He is now in stable condition.

According to those who were at the scene at the time of the shooting, the suspect was a Hispanic man who fled the scene in a newer four-door silver or gray Chrysler 300.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please reach out to the Northglenn Police Department by calling 303-450-8953.