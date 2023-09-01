NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon at a garage sale in Northglenn.

The incident happened on Kennedy Drive, right at the corner of Claire Lane, around 3:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police say they found a person of interest quickly, and that person was detained for questioning as part of the investigation.

Neighbors who spoke with FOX31 off-camera said they were shocked by what happened.

One resident said she heard the gunshots, but thought it might be fireworks from the park, Northwest Open Space, behind the neighborhood. Another resident said he’s lived here for over 20 years and couldn’t recall a shooting this close to home.

Thankfully, police say no one else was injured by the shots. Because a person of interest was detained, police said there was no threat to the public.

Police have not released more information about what may have led to the shooting.