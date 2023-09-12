NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Northglenn veteran remains in the hospital after he was shot multiple times at a family garage sale.

The family of Javier Sandoval said the 35-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the chest, stomach, arm, leg, face and back.

The shooting happened Sept. 1 during a garage sale at the Sandoval family home off Kennedy Drive in Northglenn. The family said a man showed up, asked about some tools and then pulled out a gun and started shooting Javier.

His uncle, Magin Sandoval, said he found Javier in a pool of blood in the garage.

“He said he was trying to play dead in hopes the guy would leave, but I guess the guy shot him a few more times in the back,” Magin said. “He just told himself he’s not going to die, he’s going to live.”

What was the shooter’s motive?

The family credits a quick response from the Northglenn Police Department and paramedics, who were reportedly on the scene within moments. Javier was taken to the hospital as police worked to track down the suspect nearby.

Northglenn Police declined to release additional information on Tuesday but did confirm charges have been filed against the suspected shooter. The family said they don’t know the suspect and question what his motive was.

“I don’t know if it was a robbery, I don’t know what the motive was, we have no clue,” uncle Magin said. “He has no connection to none of us, so we don’t know why he was here. We don’t know why he did it.”

A fundraiser has been set up to help pay for Javier’s medical bills and his recovery.

Sandoval, a father of five and an Army veteran, has had multiple surgeries already and is scheduled for more, according to his family.