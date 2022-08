Police were investigating a shooting on Aug. 5, 2022, in Northglenn at 301 Malley Drive. (KDVR)

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Police were investigating a shooting Friday night in Northglenn.

Few details were released. The Northglenn Police Department tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. that it was ongoing at 301 Malley Drive.

“There is no threat to the community,” the department said.

